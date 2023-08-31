As part of the annual “Project Student Success” school supplies drive, more than a dozen volunteers and staff members of the Scott Carver Dakota CAP Agency filled over 600 backpacks for distribution among local families during the first week of August.

Our CAP Agency provides students of the families we serve with the tools they need for success in the classroom. Through “Project Student Success,” school children are given a brand-new backpack filled with supplies and books, packed by our staff and volunteers.

