As part of the annual “Project Student Success” school supplies drive, more than a dozen volunteers and staff members of the Scott Carver Dakota CAP Agency filled over 600 backpacks for distribution among local families during the first week of August.
Our CAP Agency provides students of the families we serve with the tools they need for success in the classroom. Through “Project Student Success,” school children are given a brand-new backpack filled with supplies and books, packed by our staff and volunteers.
There were several civic-minded organizations that were awesome local community partners in this year’s effort, and I think they deserve special mention.
Thank you to Entegris in Chaska! A global company that enables ongoing advancement in technology through science and innovation, Entegris emphasizes “solving problems through collaboration.”
Collaborating with CAP Agency staff were the terrific Entegris volunteer team of Maggie, Justin, Kayla, Tonya, Karen, Ton’ee, Holly, and “team captain” Tammy Swart.
Thank you to Edina Realty in Shakopee! We’re so grateful to Manager Lisa Leicht and her team of skilled real estate professionals who chose to host a “Project Student Success” drive on behalf of our CAP Agency client families. And a special shout out to Jenny Zacharias, who coordinated the efforts of the Edina Realty in Shakopee donation team.
Thank you to Holy Trinity United Methodist Church in Prior Lake! This generous faith community’s website message states that “giving has and always will be an act of worship, and we give in response to what God has done in our lives.” We are so grateful for the great work of Sharon Dougherty, who coordinated the HTUMC school supplies drive.
The CAP Agency (www.capagency.org) relies on the dedicated efforts of our staff, volunteers, donors and our many community partners to positively impact the lives of neighbors in need throughout Scott, Carver, and Dakota counties.
Please join us as we work together with wonderful civic-minded community partners (like Entegris, Edina Realty and Holy Trinity United Methodist Church) in our commitment to “Build a Better Future!”