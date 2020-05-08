Abundance, a His House Foundation food program, wants to thank Michael Foods for allowing Carver County to host local food distribution events.
Three communities were generously served by Michael Foods, including Norwood Young America, Watertown and Chaska.
A special thank you goes out to Commissioner Randy Maluchnik who coordinated resources with Carver County Public Health for our large Chaska event, which took place on Saturday, April 18.
The Michael Foods team arrived early on Saturday morning to prepare for the large-scale food giveaway at Chaska High School. The efficiency and skillful resource coordination of the Michael Foods team enabled over 2,000 families to be served between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Two lines of cars traveled through the pick-up site at a steady pace as volunteers placed two boxes of healthy foods into their trunks.
This event also brought out community organization volunteers, who assisted at the loading site, and delivered food to people throughout our community who were unable to attend the event, including the elderly and the homeless.
His House Foundation’s Food Share program, Abundance, received a generous grant from Carver County Environmental Services. This grant provided the Abundance Foundation with a new Ford Transit refrigerated van. The van has assisted Abundance with their goal of reaching people who have experienced barriers to accessing food, with a focus on homelessness.
The Chaska Lions organization has generously paid all yearly rent for our Community Resource Center, which is located in the basement of the Chaska Moravian Church. This donation from the Chaska Lions enables our foundation to share more resources with our community.
Once again, a big thank you to Michael Foods and to all the wonderful community volunteers who helped make this food distribution so successful!
Martha Brannon
Executive Director
His House Foundation