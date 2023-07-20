This 2023 legislative session saw more changes to Minnesota than any session I can remember in my lifetime.
Many bills signed were exciting cupcakes with sprinkles, like the cannabis bill, the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway and early voter registration laws for 16–17-year-olds. Other bills were more like sugar cookies: the rebates, the child tax credits, and the free school breakfast and lunch program saving families an average of $1,900 a year per child.
Most important for our economy, there are the protein bar bills that funded our infrastructure, city waterworks and highways. There was a big boost in spending on K-12 schools and public libraries, and state colleges are now free or much more affordable for many. It’s good to see our government doing something, after years of deadlock.
Anyway, I wanted to thank all our legislators for their time and energy representing their communities. I’m especially proud of my State Representative for 48B, Lucy Rehm. This was her first year serving in this position and she could have stayed quiet in the background, but instead stood up for her community. I appreciate her efforts to include funds to improve CSAH 18 and Highway 5, and money for the downtown Chaska improvements, but I am especially grateful for her work funding the Good Food Access Program, Solar for Schools Program, the Traffic Safety Council studying the use of speed safety camera enforcement, and tax credits towards electric bikes.
Like finding a Hershey kiss in your purse, there were some surprises, too. Did you know there was a resolution voted on to encourage passage of the Equal Rights Amendment? And maybe even nicer for girls, feminine products are going to be available free in the restrooms of schools!
Here's a thought, Rep. Rehm: next year can we get rid of the pink tax? Thank you for being so responsive to the needs of Minnesotans!