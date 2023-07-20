This 2023 legislative session saw more changes to Minnesota than any session I can remember in my lifetime.

Many bills signed were exciting cupcakes with sprinkles, like the cannabis bill, the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway and early voter registration laws for 16–17-year-olds. Other bills were more like sugar cookies: the rebates, the child tax credits, and the free school breakfast and lunch program saving families an average of $1,900 a year per child.

