As we observe National Volunteer Week, Auburn Homes and Services extends our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful team of volunteers for all they do to serve our residents and assist our staff. We are proud to recognize our volunteers’ role in improving the life experiences of those we serve. Auburn Homes and Services has been part of the Carver Country community since 1928, providing independent living, skilled care, memory care and assisted living residences for seniors in our community.
Auburn Homes and Services honors our volunteers. This week we say thank you and show our appreciation to all the hard working and dedicated people serving Auburn and the community around us. Each volunteer brings something special and unique to our community. Volunteers assist at the reception desk, help with recreation programs, provide support with fundraising events, and bring pets in for visits. We have people who share their musical talents with us, assist with office work, help with large events, lead residents in prayer, and more — our volunteers do it all!