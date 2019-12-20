We continue to hear from politicians on the national stage that we need medicare for all, or some other big government program to fix our healthcare system. More government intervention into our healthcare system is absolutely the wrong approach for our state and for our country.
One-size-fits-all government healthcare proposals will lead to trillions in higher taxes and move healthcare decisions from doctors and patients to politicians and bureaucrats. It will restrict the options patients have while increasing wait times to receive care.
A study released in October by KNG Health Consulting, a health economics company, found that medicare for all could force one-third of American workers off of their current employer-provided health care coverage. In other words, millions of Americans would not be able to keep their current coverage under such a proposal.
Minnesota has a thriving and nationally-renowned health care delivery system. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, four of the state's top 10 largest employers are in healthcare delivery. Medicare for all would dismantle our health care economy and destroy countless jobs in the industry.
Politicians need to hear loud and clear that Medicare for all, or other new government-run programs, will increase costs, jeopardize quality of care, and decrease access to health care providers.
That’s not the direction our state and country need to go.
Michael Leonard
Chanhassen