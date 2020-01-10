One day last week, while driving down Chanhassen's main street, I passed the little village square, our quaint little village hall standing dark and deserted looking.
The one bright spot in the historic village square was the beautiful star shining atop the steeple of Historic St. Hubert’s Church. A shining light, thanks to a few devoted citizens who care.
It occurred to me that a sign on the front of the of the charming village hall identifying what this building actually is and the year it was built — and possibly a few strings of Christmas lights to brighten up the former center of the village of Chanhassen — would be a way to let people know that this is where the roots of our great city were planted. It is the heart of Chanhassen.
St. Hubert’s Church, Albert Pauly’s grocery store, Emil Pauly’s tavern, Elmer Kelm’s bank, Joe Meuwissen’s all-purpose barber shop and tavern, Ole Kerber’s farm, Art Pauly’s garage, the memories of these businesses in the historic village square are unfortunately shared by very few who are alive today.
Sadly, what I am hearing from members of our Chanhassen Historical Society is that some members of our City Council feel our historic village hall should become a commercial enterprise, with the city picking up a little change for its use.
Our historical society is made up of people who volunteer their time and expertise because history matters to them. It seems to me the efforts of the society to utilize the building for preserving the history of Chanhassen is a reasonable request at very little cost to our citizens. Museums in many towns of Carver County are a great source of pride, as well as educational opportunities.
Please join me in support of the historical society’s endeavor to make this building open to all citizens, before it is too late.
Ronald Roeser
Chanhassen