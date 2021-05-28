We the people know that in order for our country to be a strong inclusive nation and beacon of light to the world, it must include everyone.
We are perilously close to losing our democracy, and we must ensure the power is put back in the hands of the people! Right now in Washington, D.C., the For The People Act (S1) is in the Senate.
I urge you to reach out to Senator Amy Klobuchar’s D.C. office, 202-224-3244, and Senator Tina Smith’s D.C. Office, 202-224-5641. Thank them for co-sponsoring the most consequential bill on voting in 50 years and the most anti-corruption package to pass in the House ever! Then share your support. Their staffers need to hear from you. It’s easy and quick.
This bill empowers voters and expands access with automatic voter registration, prevention of improper purging of voter rolls, providing adequate early voting opportunities, ends partisan gerrymandering, upgrades and secures election systems, and restores voting rights to those with past criminal convictions.
The For The People Act would stem the tide of big money in our politics and would start the process to overturn the chaos resulting from Citizen’s United and would also eliminate dark money in campaigns by requiring disclosure of all political spending. It would ensure that ethics rules apply to all government officials and would lock the revolving door of lobbyists and government officials, prohibiting bribery.
The time is now to speak up! We are seeing politicians across the country, and their mouthpieces locally, that want to take us backward by making it harder to vote specially for Black, Indigenous, young and new Americans.
We are in a critical moment to speak up for our democracy and make sure it survives for future generations. Please call our senators today. Be an engaged citizen!
Tracy Leggett
Chaska