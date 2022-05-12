Mitchell James Ottinger, 25, a former substitute teacher in the Eastern Carver County school district was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison — followed by 25 years of supervised release — for sextortion. Ottinger had engaged in this scheme for 10 years — doing the math, nearly a third of his crime was committed while he was a minor.
In 2016, Timothy Dorway 44, a trusted principal at an Eastern Carver County school, was sentenced for possession of child pornography — the content was unimaginably reprehensible and the witness testimony heartbreaking.
Dorway, who according to the prosecutor showed no remorse and did not take responsibility for his actions, was sentenced to five years in prison with about a year and a half of supervised release. Dorway was released in a little over three years and is now a registered sex offender, albeit living his life on the outside.
In 2021, James Blue, a 52 year-old man from Orono was driving with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit and was also purportedly under the influence of a variety of illegal substances. Tragically, while driving 100 mph, Blue crashed his car killing his two passengers aged 20 and 24. Blue was recently sentenced to 7-1/2 years — but will most likely serve less — for killing two people.
All three crimes are reprehensible, but I wonder, if I asked people to match the sentence to the crime, how many, without being sardonic, would guess correctly.
These examples, so close to home, support the need for sentencing reform. The time must fit the crime.
Cynthia Olson
Chanhassen