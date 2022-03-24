Minnesota or Moscow? The March 14 Victoria City Council informational meeting was more akin to what we would expect from Russia, not America.
The meeting was about the proposed Victoria Acres shooting complex planned for Victoria's Marsh Lake area.
This meeting was not adequately publicized, and as a Victoria resident I only heard about it from an article in the Chaska Herald.
In spite of inadequate notice, there was an overflow group of residents that could not even get into the council chamber to hear what was happening.
Citizens demanded to speak to make their concerns known before the process moved forward only to be met by the mayor's constant shutting the speakers down, telling them that it wasn't the time, and citing that would happen at a future date, which I feared would be after it was too late to make any impact.
Would you want to find out your house is now located next to a skeet range where the blasts were 155 decibels? That is twice as loud as a military attack jet taking off from the deck of an aircraft carrier.
Steven Sasnow
Victoria