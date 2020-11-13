I want to congratulate Jeff Ross, Angela Erickson and Sean Olson for their election to the Eastern Carver County School Board. I am thankful that we have such talented people in our community that are willing to essentially volunteer their time to continue the tradition of excellence that has been a hallmark of our school district. Our community and our students are fortunate to have each of you serving in this capacity.
The reason I ran for school board four years ago is because I recognized the great work our district was doing for the students in our community, and I wanted to engage in a meaningful way. While I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, I am most impressed by the passionate people that give of their time and talents to make our school district, and our community stronger.
We have an incredible group of teachers, staff, and leaders in our district. This has been no more evident than during the current pandemic, where our entire team has worked tirelessly to ensure our students receive a quality education in the safest way possible. Thank you to all our staff for your continued commitment to our families!
I consider myself extremely fortunate to have served alongside some exceptional school board members. Each of them brought their set of skills, experiences, and values to the board table continuously and I can say that for anything I may have contributed, I learned much more from these fine individuals. Thank you for your continued efforts and I have complete confidence that you will continue to lead our district well.
I want to thank our community members. During this campaign season, and more importantly during the last four years, I have witnessed time and again the passionate advocacy for the highest quality education for our kids. While there are differences of thought on how to accomplish this mission, it is clear we are united in wanting the very best education for each student. Thank you for engaging in meaningful and constructive dialogue. My hope is that diverse perspectives and ideas from across the entire community will continue to be sought and listened to as we move into the future.
Lastly, I want to thank you for the honor and privilege to serve as a school board member. I believe our district’s best days are ahead of us. I have confidence that our new superintendent and our new school board will do whatever it takes to ensure that each student has the opportunities and tools to accomplish their personal best!
Ron Meyer
Chaska