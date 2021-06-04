Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen) voted “No” on clean energy policy in the Energy Committee and on the floor of the House.
Along with voting “No” on a clean energy future for Minnesota, he voted “No” on funding for solar panels on schools, “No” on electric school buses, and “No” on numerous building efficiency programs, including an upgrade to our state’s commercial building code to promote energy efficiency.
Recently at the Minnesota Legislature, the Minnesota House Energy bill passed out of committee, and it also passed in a House floor vote as well.
Many of us in the Carver County community were counting on Rep. Greg Boe to support environmental issues involved in the Omnibus Energy bill, since he has promoted himself as environmentally committed and educated. However, that isn’t what we saw in his recent voting record at the Minnesota Legislature. Greg Boe is in lockstep with his caucus, but out of step with Minnesotans.
A recent poll by MN350 found two-thirds of Minnesotans think the No. 1 goal of Minnesota’s energy policy should be transitioning 100% of the state’s energy to clean, renewable sources. Minnesotans want to reduce the amount of carbon pollution released daily into the air to ensure that our future legacy will be pristine waters, clean air and a stable climate, not increasing severe weather events such as 100-year floods, widespread fires, and farm-destroying droughts.
It is disappointing that Rep. Greg Boe, who is supposedly environmentally concerned and informed, has voted exclusively to block progress in eliminating the continued build-up of dangerous levels of CO2 into our atmosphere.
We owe it to future generations to leave them a clean, livable, and beautiful Minnesota. Our elected officials owe it to us to help achieve this.
Contact Rep. Greg Boe and urge him to be our environmental guardian, rather than falling into partisan lockstep with outdated energy policy positions.
Sally Johnson
Chanhassen