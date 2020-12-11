In the Nov. 19 edition, the county released an accounting of how they distributed $2.9 million of its $12.85 million that it received through the CARES funding.
I was deeply disappointed to understand that the county used only 23% of the funds to help the community. They used $1.4 million to update their IT and facilities projects and then recommended that the remaining $7.25 million be reimbursed to the county for staff time related COVID-19 duties.
On Nov. 26, the Herald printed on the front page how food shelves are suffering due to lack of donations. With so many business closures, lost jobs, community food insecurity, medical facilities having had to close clinics, but now our reaching capacity due to layoffs and sickness, I am appalled that our local government, which is funded by our property tax dollars saw the need to take advantage of these funds for their own benefit.
In my opinion, it is a misappropriation of funds. This money was meant to help the community!
Anne Hartman
Carver