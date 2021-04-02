letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

New gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is quoted In your March 18 edition as speaking against ".... election processes that are not so dependent on hyper-attacks ..."

Your article goes on to quote the DFL response as calling Dr. Jensen a "... failed one-term state senator ..."

That shallow, childish DFL response could not have demonstrated Dr. Jensen's concern any more clearly, is all by itself a verification of Dr. Jensen's stated concern, and is huge evidence in favor of his candidacy.

Ted Larson

Chaska

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events