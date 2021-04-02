New gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is quoted In your March 18 edition as speaking against ".... election processes that are not so dependent on hyper-attacks ..."
Your article goes on to quote the DFL response as calling Dr. Jensen a "... failed one-term state senator ..."
That shallow, childish DFL response could not have demonstrated Dr. Jensen's concern any more clearly, is all by itself a verification of Dr. Jensen's stated concern, and is huge evidence in favor of his candidacy.
Ted Larson
Chaska