In response to the April 8 edition's letter to the editor: “Democracy’s shining beacon," Bad for the health of society," and “Dangerous to our democracy."
Imagine this, your candidate, Joe Biden has been president for four years. It is the 2020 election, and Biden has been out on the campaign trail speaking to record crowds. A longtime senator and former vice president named Trump, has for the most part, quarantined himself in his basement and only done a few, gaffe-filled, virtual campaign speeches.
The morning after the election, you find out that somehow this guy Trump had miraculously flipped the lead from the night before! Somehow Trump had won all the main swing districts that he needed to win the election! You then say to yourself, “Well that’s unfortunate” and go about your life. I doubt it! You probably would wonder how this happened and maybe even investigate some details. I did.
What I learned was that all the major swing districts were run by the Democrat party with little to no “equity” for Republicans regarding election judges or those that observed and counted the ballots. I learned that in highly Democrat districts, incorrect absentee ballots were allowed corrections, yet this same privilege was not afforded in more Republican districts. I learned about “sue and settle cases” (www.heritage.org/crime-and-justice/report/regulation-through-sham-litigation-the-sue-and-settle-phenomenon) that allowed state officials, and not legislatures, to change election laws.
I learned that a friend from Eden Prairie received over 14 unsolicited ballots for his household of seven. Two household members were away at college and one who received a ballot was his 2-year-old granddaughter! How does this happen? With razor thin margins for choosing our leaders, our election system must exude fairness and mitigate any hint of inequity. Clearly it does not.
Some may think that making voting as easy as possible with no safeguards against fraud is a way to win elections, but I doubt most Americans do. The onus is not on one party to prove fraud, but instead is on our legislators to alleviate any doubts about the “equity” and integrity of our election process.
Questioning the election results is not dangerous. What is “dangerous” and “bad for the health of our society," is to simply identify as part of a “collective” and not thinking for yourself!
In the name of protecting all voters, the provisions of HR1 and SR1 would do the exact opposite. They would write into law the very things that made the 2020 election suspect to half the county. Some of the provisions of the bill seeks to: automatically register voters at college, including 16-year-olds; abolish any voter ID laws (I need a photo ID to buy my allergy tablets!); restrict election officials’ efforts to maintain the accuracy of voter registration lists. These are just some of the provisions of this legislation.
Minnesotans have an independent streak, don’t let the “For the People Act” fool you!
Call our congressmen and senators and voice your opposition to HR1/SR1!
Paul Staut
Chanhassen