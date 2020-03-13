The 2020 election cycle will drive wedges between some friends and neighbors — if we let it.
Recently I was at a house party in Victoria and had a wide-ranging conversation with a couple — from fascinating careers, interests, our connection to the host, our children, and how we’d make the decision where to send our children to kindergarten. And then the bomb dropped, ‘Who’d you vote for in 2016?’
I shared that some of my top values are human worth and dignity, authenticity and results. Upon perception of how I cast my vote, the tone of the conversation shifted. I said ‘Is it possible we both value human worth, and we both value decency, and we both value results?' The couple said 'yes.' I said 'Is it possible that you value one more than the others?' The answer was 'Yes.'
When we shifted to a values-based discussion and underlying mutual respect — how I ordered my values was slightly different than how they ordered theirs, but we could each see how we arrived at that ordering.
Nearly 35 years ago, 150-plus local stakeholders came together to shape 'the values committee.' As I sifted through historic records provided by Luke Melchert, I found the leaders that led the work; Bob Roepke (Chaska mayor), Arlene Borner (teacher, District 112), James Chaffee (Chanhassen, public safety), Greg Schol (Chaska chief of police), Candy Lundgren (Chaska), Chris Polster (Chanhassen media), Sue Hines (Victoria), Margie Karjalahti (Chanhassen), Don Chmiel (Chanhassen mayor), Jerry Schmieg (Victoria mayor), Luke Melchert (Chaska attorney).
This committee ultimately refined eight foundational values that were adopted by the communities of Chaska, Victoria, Carver, East Union, Chanhassen, Independent School District 112 and Carver County, those values being: citizenship, environmentalism, generosity, human worth and dignity, integrity, learning, respect for others, and responsibility.
Part of the work also included a celebration and action plan (including staff awareness, values week, handbooks, posters, staff evaluation, resources for a values coordinator/trainer, graduation requirements).
Wouldn’t it be great if we started from those foundational values when we engage in conversations? Or when an issue arises with the possibility of dividing our community? Or when we evaluate the candidates we’ll vote for? Or when the community evaluates the candidate pool for the next superintendent?
Often, we’re more alike than different. Far too often, one issue, or one social media post, or one emotionally fueled reaction quickly elevates above connecting and dialoguing as neighbors — if we let it. And we miss the good stuff that stems from meaningful dialogue.
I’m grateful for the foresight of those leaders, and the grace that must have been in the room as an array of perspectives were explored. I’m grateful many of those leaders continue to pour into myself and other next generation leaders to carry the torch of community leadership.
And I hope we can rekindle these timeless values established some 35 years ago as we build bridges and further the community feel I’ve come to love here in Carver County.
Matt Udermann
Chaska