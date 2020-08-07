I spoke out about equity in schools because it is clear to me that this agenda is political, it is anti-American, and it should be nowhere near our kids. Ms. Erickson describes equity as simply giving children “what they need to find success.” (“Time to hold elected official accountable,” July 30.)
Giving children extra help is called "humanity" and has always been a part of education. The equity agenda I'm referencing is very different from hers. It includes revising our American history, politicizing education, and dividing children based upon skin color or culture.
We want our kids to leave school with academic and life skills, not as social justice warriors.
Tom Funk
Victoria mayor and Senate District 47 candidate