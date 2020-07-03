Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
Bahá’í belief is that service to humanity is service to God “The betterment of the world can be accomplished through pure and goodly deeds and through commendable and seemly conduct” — Bahá’u’lláh.
The annual Chanhassen Fourth of July Celebration provided the Chanhassen Bahá’í community the opportunity to serve our fellow citizens by providing a comfortable place to change babies’ diapers for the past 15 years.
As the celebration has grown, so have the services the Bahá’ís provide. Originally, it was a facility for changing diapers; a private tent for nursing mothers is now provided, along with gallons of ice water dispensed to the overheated children and adults.
We want to express our gratitude for the opportunity to provide this service to our community. The Bahá’ís of Chanhassen feel a sense of sadness that we won’t be meeting all the people who come to the tent this year. It has been a pleasure to provide parents a safe and comfortable place for changing their babies’ diapers as well as a quiet, clean, comfortable, and peaceful place for mothers to nurse their infants. We look forward to setting up again next year!
Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Richfield, and Bloomington are just some of the other Bahá’í communities in the western suburbs. These Bahá’í communities host children’s classes where children learn about praying, life virtues, and service. Junior Youth groups (age 11-14) concentrate on development of spiritual attributes, personal growth (especially with communication skills), and service programs to their greater communities.
Youth, age 15 and up to young adults, develop skills in leadership and service. These programs are open to children of all backgrounds, religions, and economic means.
Adults participate in interfaith devotions, Bahá’í informational meetings (called Firesides), studies of spiritual and social issues (called Ruhi courses) as well as many celebrations of community.
Gloria Lindberg
Chanhassen