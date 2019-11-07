The PROP Shop would like to extend a warm thank you to our neighbors in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.
Due to your generosity and support, we recently completed our eighth annual kids’ winter coat distribution, where we provided warm winter jackets, mittens/gloves, hats, boots, and snow pants to over 550 local kids. The children's eyes just beamed as they found jackets, snow pants, winter boots, gloves/mittens, and hats that they could call their own.
If you have not heard about or been to the PROP Shop, it's time to check us out.
The PROP Shop’s mission is to provide basic support for families in need through volunteers, community, and other organizations. We are a resale store and nonprofit serving Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.
Our Family Service area helps local families in need with free clothing, household goods, and furniture. The resale store is full of quality clothing, household items, furniture, and more for sale to the general public. The PROP Shop has a small staff and more than 350 active volunteers, and we rely on donations from the community to meet the needs of local families.
How can you help? Check out the Donate and Volunteering sections of our website: www.propshopep.org. Additionally, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (@PROPShopEP) to hear what we need to help local families, when we have sales, and other highlights of our organization.
To find our urgent needs, look online at the Eden Prairie News, Chanhassen Villager or on the PROP Shop website. If you have a few hours a week where you need something to do — volunteer! It's a wonderful experience.
Kyle Rose and Carrie Reineccius
Family Services coordinators
The PROP Shop