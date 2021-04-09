I read the opinion letters today and felt a visceral discomfort in my stomach. The beat goes on and on regarding fraud and lies.
I'd ask the writers of the “mob control," "shallow, childish" and 'impeach the governor,' to examine why they are telling these stories.
There is a deeper reason to follow and believe a single narrative. That reason is fear. Fear of others.
When over 30,000 verified lies in four years is not convincing that there is another narrative, fear runs deep and the powerful have accomplished the mission.
The truth is we all have to share this planet. Perhaps it is a more thoughtful narrative to reject the fear all politicians on all sides are promulgating and maybe plant a garden? Say hello to someone you don’t know, smile, be a good person.
And lastly, really think about why the story you tell lives inside of you.
Lori O’Brien
Chaska