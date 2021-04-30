In your April 15 edition, a letter entitled “Democracy requires citizen participation” addressed the new Georgia voting law.
The letter is an incomplete and inaccurate representation of the actual Georgia law. The new law requires voters to vote in their home precinct (or their ballot is disqualified) and it forbids outside groups to send duplicate applications for mail-in absentee ballots to voters who’ve already requested a ballot.
The law requires those voting by mail to provide their driver’s license number, free state provided ID or other accepted forms of ID. Does this seem racist or is it creating voter suppression? If so, then know that New Jersey, Virginia and California require a valid ID and/or your Social Security number. Note California requires an ID to register.
If Georgia’s new law encourages voter suppression, then what about New York, Connecticut and Delaware (15 states total) which do not allow no-excuse absentee voting?
An accusation was made by President Joe Biden that some polls would now close at 5 p.m. Completely false, as no states close their polls at 5 p.m. Georgia left their polling hours unchanged from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and requires 17 mandatory days and two optional Sundays of early voting, up four days from last fall.
Note that Delaware, Georgia and Iowa all require voter ID (e.g. driver’s license, state ID, passport) at the polls. If Delaware voters don’t have such ID, they can sign an affidavit of affirmation to confirm identity. If they aren’t who they say they are, they could face fines and possibly jail time.
Delaware has never allowed no-excuse early voting, except for eligible voters that cast mail-in absentee votes. Connecticut and New Jersey have no early in-person voting at all. Are those states racist or promoting voter suppression?
Georgia capped the number of drop boxes for absentee ballots beyond the one required for each county at one per 100,000 active voters or one for every early voting site, whichever is fewer. Delaware has about half as many drop box locations per capita, which totals four across the state.
As for a ban on handing out food and water to Georgia voters in line, that’s also inaccurate. The law states that no electioneering is to be done within 150 feet of a polling place or 25 feet of anyone waiting in line that could be swayed by political groups. So, if you are beyond those distances, election officials provide “self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.”
False claims of racism and voter suppression do nothing to create unity and civility in our country.
When we unite as Americans, we all need to be objective, do our research for the facts and be civil. Sadly, I trust the citizens to do this more than I do the politicians.
Kevin Weber
Chanhassen