After losing my dear father, who lived in assisted living, to a COVID-related illness, I have seen first- hand how isolated our seniors have become.
Sadly, I was only allowed to see him through his window and was never allowed to be close to him until he was taken to the hospital for the last day of his life.
I know how much contact from other people means to our seniors. This is why I was so delighted to work with our Chanhassen Rotary and Mary Blazanin, from the senior center, to obtain 12 breakfasts for our seniors from the “Breakfast with Santa" event.
Several Rotarians donated breakfasts and the amazing Ayottes worked with Blazanin to identify seniors who wanted a breakfast. This was accomplished in about two days.
My significant other Ben Jeffrey, and Craig Mertz, had the pleasure of delivering these breakfasts to our seniors during the "Breakfast with Santa" event.
As a former chairperson of the senior commission, I was able to personally meet so many of our amazing seniors over the years. I miss attending the senior dinner with the mayor, which so many of you have attended. I also miss our bingo games with prizes on the Fourth of July and the Veterans Day breakfasts. I know our seniors miss attending these wonderful city sponsored events as well.
Mayor Elise Ryan mentioned in her wonderful video lighting up our Christmas tree, “neighbors should be helping neighbors.” The Rotarians are always happy to help their neighbors, as is Mary Blazanin.
State senator-elect Julia Coleman has also tried to identify seniors needing assistance. I am hoping we can find more ways to reach out to our seniors and bring happiness to them through this difficult time.
We are all in this together!
Barbara Nevin
Former Senior Commission chair
Chanhassen