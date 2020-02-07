A recent letter to the editor raised a concern about a training led by the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) held at our District Education Center this past summer. ("Question meaning of 'equity,'" Jan. 23.) We welcome the opportunity to provide more clarification about the Community Leaders Group and our district’s investment in ensuring every child learns in a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment.
The Community Leaders Group includes administrators and elected officials that represent the four communities that make up the Eastern Carver County School District and Carver County itself. We meet every other month, with each meeting hosted by a different entity. It was suggested by one of the cities in the group that we bring in the LMC to learn about their work around racial equity and to gain a common understanding of the vocabulary, and with the greatest capacity and best set up to hold such a meeting we were happy to host.
The LMC has partnered with the Government Alliance for Race Equity (GARE) to make their training available. GARE’s approach focuses on helping local governments build capacity to analyze and address policies, practices, and procedures in a way that improves outcomes for people of color. Approximately 35 cities in Minnesota are part of formal cohorts, cities like Minneapolis, Mankato, Willmar and Pipestone.
The district is not a member of LMC, or GARE. The district is invested in improving outcomes and opportunities for every child who walks our halls. If you’re wondering what equity means in our district, it’s this: it means a student’s identity — their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, class, immigration status, religion and/or disability — does not predict their success. All students are provided the tools, resources and support they need to achieve their personal best.
As a broader community, how do we stop fueling distrust or misinformation around every conversation or meeting that is held with various groups or individuals? Isn’t it our responsibility to have conversations with and get perspectives from the whole of the community our schools represent?
Our vision is a safe, welcoming, and inclusive district where all students — all students — feel heard, seen, and valued. Our district celebrates students for who they are — their unique personal story — and provides students with a personalized, exceptional education that will help prepare them for who they want to become. We are dedicated to providing the best education, opportunities and academic achievement to all of our students.
We are invested in this work because we are invested in our students and making sure whether they go into the service, the trades, on to college, or into the workforce, they leave us as prepared as they can possibly be for success.
Clint Christopher
Superintendent
Dr. Jeff Ross
Board Chair