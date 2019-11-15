Editor's note: The author submitted this letter on behalf of Parents for District 112.
We have been called "well-funded," "fear mongers," and "outsiders." We have been labeled "political." Our concerns and questions have been termed "rumors."
Here is who we really are: We are parents, grandparents, concerned citizens and researchers of the truth. We are people who care about children, and the direction “education” is taking in this district. We are people who don't want race and division to replace actual learning in classrooms.
The Eastern Carver County School District has made it clear that it is moving in the direction of critical race theory and equity — both of which mean that, to this district, a child’s most meaningful characteristic is their race. This curriculum creates an adversarial relationship between white and minority. It creates division. It forces children to look at each other through a lens of skin color. It forces children to feel shame about their parents, their ancestors and even their own American history, all because of skin color.
The days of segregation and division between races in the classroom should be over. The idea that young children should be made to feel responsible for the acts of distant ancestors is simply wrong. These young students are not responsible for our country's past or our current society, and we should not put the weight of this world on their shoulders.
Within the halls and classrooms at school, we are asking one thing: Let our kids be kids.
Concerned citizens of ECC have spoken. They want politics to be taken out of the classroom and real education put back in. They want all children, of all colors, to be treated with respect, kindness and equality.
We are asking that this school board take a long, hard look at what is being pushed into the developing minds of our children, and which political entities are pushing it. We ask that they stop name calling and instead look into our concerns.
We are the parents and grandparents of these children and citizens of this community. We want a say in the education of our kids. We don’t like the direction this district is taking and are asking that you hear us.
Cindy Pugh
Chanhassen