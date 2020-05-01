As the daughter of someone who is severely immunocompromised, I cannot express the importance of staying home and sheltering in place.
Yes, if I get COVID-19, I will likely be fine. My brother would likely be fine. I shudder to think how low the survival rate is for people like my mom. Here’s the thing — it’s not about me, or my brother, or even my mom. It’s about the good of the community.
The mortality rate might be 2%, or 4%, but all that matters when it’s your family member. If you become ill with this virus and ultimately pass away, your family and friends are not able to come to your bedside. Those who die from this die alone. My heart shatters to even think that this will happen to anyone in our community. We must take this seriously.
As a legislative staffer, we have been working day and night to quickly come to a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on lifesaving measures in response to this crisis. It’s demonstrating that, when push comes to shove, people from across the aisle can come together and get stuff done.
I want to give a special thank you to everyone working on the frontlines during this crisis. Our invaluable healthcare workers are doing an exceptional job given the situation and are taking immense risks to their own health.
However, it isn’t just our healthcare workers out risking their lives for us. Essential employees in all areas of work deserve our recognition.
Cashiers and clerks, truckers, pilots and flight attendants, garbage and recycling collectors, mail carriers and couriers, plumbers and electricians, mechanics, farmers, utilities workers, and everyone else who has an essential role is helping keep our society afloat while risking their own health.
All of these folks deserve our heartfelt thank you for their tireless sacrifices!
This is serious, but we can get through this. Let’s stick together, lean on each other for help, and buckle down so we can flatten that curve. Do something by staying safe!
Addie Miller
Watertown