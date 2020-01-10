Dontá Hughes complains of a “mess” created by the ‘vote no’ crowd who spoke against the Eastern Carver County School Board referendum in November, and that we’re gloating over the defeat of the referendum and have now gone our separate ways. (“Have allowed house to become a mess,” Dec. 26.)
He’s wrong. We haven’t gone anywhere and we’re not gloating, because much remains for us get fixed. Carver County voters only won a battle in November. The direction of the current ECC School Board must continue to be exposed to parents and voters — those of us who pay the bills and want our kids to be good citizens. The prioritization of resources as allocated by the current school board is not remotely reflective of the wishes of Carver County parents and voters, who just want their kids to be prepared for college and the competition of adult life. (That’s English, science, math, etc.)
There is indeed a “mess” in the schools of eastern Carver County. However, the “mess” was created by the School Board itself. The District 112 School Board, in an incredibly overzealous reaction to the protests of a far left group, ROAR, decided to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to launch an anti-white equity curriculum here in Carver County schools. Dr. Mohammed Khalifa was retained as a consultant to train administrators and staff with regard to how to think regarding race. An equity director was hired, salary and benefits at approximately $170,000, and of course staff and space to back up, should be added it to that.
If the ECC schools had not earmarked those hundreds of thousands of dollars for Dr. Khalifa, his consulting fees, and the equity director and staff, far more dollars would be available for music and other curriculums.
It’s also obvious to me that Eastern Carver County Schools finds itself in this predicament because it counted on well-meaning voters to rubber-stamp in the affirmative their November referendum of over $200 million. But the referendum failed because voters have lost faith in the judgement and vision of a School Board clearly out of sync with parents and voters in School District 112.
Voters and parents who have not yet read Dr Khalifa’s “Islamophobia and Christian Privilege,” definitely owe it to themselves to do so. It’s shocking and inconsistent with traditional American values.
Those of us who voted “no” in November to the referendum all feel strongly that all students must be treated the same regardless of skin color. The equity agenda introduced by Dr. Khalifa and the School Board is radical and unconstitutional, because kids are to be treated differently, based on skin color.
Tucker Carlson did a brilliant and factual expose on this very topic this fall, and how it’s sweeping across the USA.
Editor's note: The author is deputy chair of the Third Congressional District Republican Party and vice chair of the Carver County Republicans Executive Committee, but did not write this on behalf of either organization.
Vince Beaudette
Victoria