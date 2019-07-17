As a veteran and member of the American Legion Post 580 Color Guard, leading the Chanhassen parade on the Fourth of July was an honor and privilege.
Together we celebrated 243 years of independence and freedom.
Our 50-star flag represents the ideals and identities of the greatest constitutional republic in the world, and those standing for our flag, applauding and saying thank you for our service lifted our patriotic emotions and appreciation of our country.
Thank you for the following:
- Standing and honoring those who have sacrificed for our country.
- Standing to celebrate what unites us instead of what divides us.
- Standing to be a role model for future generations that they might embrace our patriotism.
We honor our flag and our flag waves for us.
Richard Middleton
Eden Prairie