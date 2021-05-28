Another round of budget cuts in Eastern Carver County Schools this spring means larger class sizes and fewer course choices for students in 2021-22.
As ECCS School Board members discuss a potential operating levy next fall, it's time for citizens to encourage the board to be ambitious.
We’ve given up a lot as a school district following the $6 million in cuts a year ago. There’s more fallout this spring with an additional $3.1 million cut. We should all be engaged in the conversation of local funding for our schools. It’s the only local tax we vote on.
How much would the average household be taxed to restore and sustain what has been cut over the past two years? ECCS voters rejected paying a $550 yearly tax on a $350,000 home (average value) in 2019.
A recent community survey suggests the average household would approve $30 per month for an operating levy ($360 per year on a $350,000 home) if asked in 2021. That’s not enough to restore what we’ve lost in the past two years.
Don’t we owe our students and our educators a few minutes of our time to share our educational values and what we’re willing to pay in support of those values? Is your number $550 ($46 on a $350,000 home)? $720 ($60 per month on a $350,000 home)? What is it worth to reduce class sizes? What is it worth to enable a child to study a foreign language and play an instrument during their school day? What are you willing to pay to restore student experiences we’ve always valued?
Our local property tax currently funds students at $979.54 per pupil per year. Hopkins is at $1872.61. Wayzata is at $1,794.08. Bloomington is $1,788.84 and Stillwater is $1,297.46 (Minnesota Department of Education).
The ECCS School Board will potentially approve an operating levy in June. You can see recorded meetings and access board member emails here: www.district112.org/community/school-board.
Please be kind and encouraging in your communication. Our school board is made up of dedicated, informed citizens. They signed on to support student growth and achievement, not to cut budgets.
It’s time for voters in the community to call for a restoration of what’s been cut and fund our schools at sustainable levels. That’s what our students deserve!
Chris Commers
President
Chaska Education Association