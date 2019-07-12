On June 25, a small group of people raised several large flags in our community on the corner of Highway 5 and Dell Road. These flags prominently displayed their support for the following causes: Trump 2020, Confederate flag, U.S. flag, Blue Lives Matter, guns and skull and crossbones and 4Chan.
One flag that stood out as an outlier in this group is our American flag. We all know the symbolism. The stripes represent the original 13 colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the union. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice. And white on blue representing a new constellation.
A further definition is from Harvey McKay (taken from the June 14, 2018 in the Star Tribune): “Red: Hardiness and valor stand for the ability to endure difficult conditions; determination in facing great danger; courage and bravery. White: Purity and innocence are synonymous. They stand for freedom from moral wrong and simplicity. Blue: Vigilance, perseverance and justice are self-explanatory. Justice translate to fair play, honesty and integrity.”
Our American flag is the most recognizable symbol of our country worldwide. It stands for freedom and hope.
We all want to work, play and live in a safe environment. Some of these flags don’t represent our values of inclusion and caring for our fellow neighbors regardless of how they look or worship. We are proud to call Chanhassen and Eden Prairie our homes.
We as a community will stand together for the safety of all.
Mark Voorhees
Eden Prairie