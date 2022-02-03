Neighbors and fellow readers, I recently saw the Jan. 27 column "Meeting with a medium" and thought how pertinent a story in these times. As intense world and cultural issues press in every part of our lives, we are looking for more, beyond what we see with our eyes. Almost as if our inner self knows there must be more and so we are seeking.
Let me tell you of the creator, to many known only as "the unknown God." He has fashioned all people. He said he "placed eternity in our hearts." So this confirms the seeking we are experiencing all around us. He said he has made all people from "one blood" and placed us here so that we would seek him, "though he is not far from us."
The creator of all things seen and unseen desires for us all to know him. How extraordinary is that! The inventor of math, physics, biology, galaxies and birds, just wants us to be in relationship with him! How? Well there is a book, the only book in the world where the reader can sit with the author and hear his voice, the Bible. How great is it to have this option available, to go to the source for the understanding of the world, of ourselves, of the future, of the past?
The reporter said, "People seek palmists and mediums for many different reasons," I wonder if there isn't just one, to know God and be known by God.
How incredibly precious that would be. Thank you Ms. Christianson for expressing that an "open mind and curiosity" are important when seeking. I would agree with that as well.
Catherine Blomquist
Chanhassen