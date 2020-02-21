There's still a lot of conversations concerning the referendum and the equity program in District 112.
We were aware of budget cuts long before voting day for the referendum. Some say the district lied about numbers that were put out, but expect everyone to believe and trust in their numbers. What is it that makes your numbers fact and the district's numbers false?
How about sitting down with people who are crunching numbers and have an open-minded conversation. I never got an answer on the watchdog's Facebook page, I'll ask again here. When do we as a community of people sit down and have open-minded conversations to help each other and this district get to a better place?
There's also a problem with equity, and again this equality word comes back up. Where in any space are we seeing equality being used? This solution can be as simple as making an attempt to join us on the Equity Advisory Council. There is nothing that I'm doing on this council that will harm my kids or yours and I haven't seen anyone else do or suggest things that can be harmful.
What is the real problem with equity and why is it a problem this year? Why not speak on it three years ago? Why not address the racism that happens in this district? Why not address the fact that some students have been treated differently? Why not address the fact that we need to work better on bringing unity here?
These are real conversations that we can have, to start to fix a problem here. We don't always have to surround ourselves with like-minded people. Sometimes it's nice to hear a point of view that don't exactly match our own.
You may just have a good conversation. I know for a fact that these conversations can happen because I have had some. There was no arguing, no disrespect and we listened to each others point of view. We shared information about how we see things and it made sense to us. We also respect each others experiences.
There's absolutely no way one side can be right all the time and the other side is always wrong. We are allowed to feel and think whatever we want. It's our right, but let's get some clarity around things. When can we going to start working for the common good for all of us in Carver County?
I personally, will never work to completely destroy anything. Our kids need us and we are dropping the ball.
Also, I am definitely not being paid by George Soros. If there is anything about me that anyone would like to know, all you have to do is ask me. It's just that simple.
Dontá Hughes
Chaska