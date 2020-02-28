When budget considerations for any public organization are funded by taxpayer dollars, the rights taxpayers have to that information for where and how spent ensures funding fulfills intended purposes.
This has not been the case when asking the district school board and director of finance for clarifications. Questions about budget numbers, graphs, drill-downs, public data, data location, school comparisons, administrative budgets, headcounts, and overall spend fell off and were left unanswered. We see from others in the community these results are not unique. District statements of open and transparent information has not been the case since moving here 5 years ago.
We researched school districts as best we could prior to moving, reviewing while living outside the state. Test scores are only one way a given district provides insight into who it is, and how it serves. A school district does not exist except for students and families, since residents and businesses fund the majority of operations and activities. It is, and should be, part of the community. How a district acts however, is telling.
District school board and finance are unwilling to clarify the budget process, revealing one data point to determine decision-making while ignoring other data. Zero accountability toward any actual methodology followed. Any other responsible organization would not do this; use one data point that makes your case when you have a personal vendetta that data point supports. Sound political? Ask former board chair Lisa Anderson.
What we never understood is the district answer ‘It's fiscally irresponsible for the district to operate East Union Elementary.’ Is that because 50-plus years ago the school was free to the district, had no construction, land or closing costs, no levy to pass? That answer doesn’t hold logic when it's the smallest footprint in finished square footage and acreage (interior and exterior maintenance); least amount of staff salaries and benefits; and after district boundary changes (moved students to new elementary) isn’t the costliest school per student.
It has the least cost in recurring utility bills, never a municipal water/sewer bill (township). Instead, it has a newer well and septic (sunk cost). Deferred maintenance completed from the last referendum, including a new roof (sunk cost). Allowed PTO to spend family-donated funds to purchase equipment.
With decades of work to keep it open, what spending is irresponsible? They’ve been trying to close it for years, but they need it. Why is it more responsible to build a new school worth a $22 million taxpayer levy? Costs don’t stop after building new.
Along with others, we are disappointed in distrustful tactics district school board and finance use to placate public queries and provide half-answers, or ignore us completely. The hope is changing of the guard will bring about real, honest work outside the classroom. Please consider running for school board transparency.
Teachers and instructors are phenomenal. District board and administration needs the lesson on how to serve. Who should receive budget cuts, exactly?
Lori Cox
Carver