Elections as of right now are done. I have no idea why political views are such a way of thought, but it would be nice if we can put all of that to the side for now.
All of us that live here agree that we love it here. This entire county is a place that we all share together. I'm not moving and I don't know of anyone that is.
Sorry to tell you, but if you feel like someone doesn't belong here you are wrong. This community belongs to each and every person that chooses to move here. I'm not saying this to say that we will not disagree or have problems, it's impossible. What I am saying is that if we cannot come together to make this a better place for all of us, we are doing ourselves an injustice.
We do not need to spread lies about each other, judge each other or even make assumptions about each other. It's easy enough for us to reach out to someone for clarification.
I know we like to believe that we know everything, but that is also impossible. Some of us might be fine with the way things are right now. Life can change at any given moment. What happens when a new neighbor moves in next door? Do you only engage if they think like you?
I speak to all of my neighbors, I don't even know all of them, but that does not matter to me. When the school board meetings were packed, I spoke to everyone that crossed my path or vice versa and everyone spoke back. Why can't we have that common courtesy all of the time?
Whether we like it or not we are all here together. We might as well start to act like it.
None of us have more authority or say so over anyone else and that's the truth. Let's get it together.
Dontá Hughes
Chaska