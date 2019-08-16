“Courage behind the keyboard” is what I call it. It’s the communication of thoughts, opinions, etc., but from behind a keyboard. It often has different tones, vocabulary and context compared to communication in-person or over the phone.
In the Aug. 1 newspaper, Jim Weygand and Kara Thom wrote letters. Jim wrote “Even today we get racist comments from our president and his supporters. Not much of a melting pot to me.” Being called a racist is the ultimate insult to a person’s character.
Jim then commented about Joe Polunc’s letter regarding the Congressional Black Caucus. “He should realize that in our nation we are divided white and people of color, and if it is not caucus of color then it is a white caucus. The black caucus is necessary to just fight for equality for Americans of color.” I don’t understand why Jim writes “we are divided white and people of color.” Martin Luther King (MLK) positively, proactively and peacefully advocated for people to be judged by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin.
Kara Thom addressed equity in the Eastern Carver County Schools, “Colorblindness denies the problems. If you’re not white, Christian, straight and/or neuro-typical, you’re not likely represented in mainstream organizations. In order to reverse inequality that exists, we have to see color/differences and the disadvantages endured because of them.” Actually, there are many leaders and people represented in the groups she mentions.
MLK wanted nothing more than colorblindness. So, does Kara mean MLK’s work, bravery, struggles and assassination were for naught? MLK gave his life in the struggle for civil rights. If you want equal treatment for all people, then why do you keep highlighting their differences?
Kara continued about the accumulation of advantage one has because of having white skin (white privilege) and that “When our Founding Fathers fought for our freedom, they meant freedom for white men.” That’s a bold statement, and it seems Kara has interpreted the words of our Founding Fathers. Our Founding Fathers were clear and their intentions were for all citizens. What proof does Kara have to show that freedom was for white men only?
Rather than dwelling on negative opinions and perceived inequities, let’s honor the actions and life of MLK and make things even better. We are beyond fortunate to be citizens of this great country.
Kevin Weber
Chanhassen