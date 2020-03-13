I am a passionate supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). I think we should add it to our U.S. Constitution and to our Minnesota State Constitution. I think that women and men should be treated equally under our laws and I think that protection should be guaranteed by a constitutional amendment.
Equal treatment should not be subject to change depending on legislative trends. Equal treatment is a bedrock principle of what it means to be American and a Minnesotan.
Minnesota has already ratified the ERA as a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we have been unsuccessful in passing an ERA to the state constitution. The text of the proposed amendment — the full text — reads “Equality under the law shall not be abridged or denied on account of gender.” Wouldn’t it be great if Minnesota could join with at least 20 other states in our union who have already guaranteed equal treatment between men and women in their states? It is possible for this amendment to appear on your ballot. You just must demand it.
Whether your politics tend to be more liberal or more conservative, an overwhelming majority of people believe it is wrong to sexually harass women and it is unfair to pay women less than men for the same work. So again, why don’t we have this amendment to our constitution? It comes down to political will. We as voters haven’t made it a priority. It’s time to change that. We all benefit when women can participate to their fullest potential and are rewarded on an equal basis. Let’s make it illegal in Minnesota to discriminate based on gender.
I believe that the main stumbling block is lack of awareness. You might ask: “Don’t we already have an equal rights amendment?” According to polls, some 70 percent of Americans think that women are already protected in the Constitution. This is simply not true, neither the U.S. Constitution nor the Minnesota Constitution contains an Equal Rights Amendment.
Because I firmly believe that women should not be denied equal protection of the laws of this nation, I reaffirm again my support for the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. This amendment can represent a giant step forward in achieving full equality for opportunity for all Americans.
If you want to learn more about this issue or put your activist energies to work, check out www.eramn.org. As an ongoing effort, keep talking about the issue. Bring it up at everything from candidate forums to family gatherings. Discuss what an Equal Rights Amendment might mean for you, or your daughter, or your granddaughter. Learn more about the ERA by attending a free movie screening at 6:30 p.m. March 18, Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Dr., Savage.
The movie,"Legalize Equality," is a short film about the importance of completing ratification of the ERA. With Virginia making the 38th state to ratify the ERA, the fight now goes to Congress and the courts. Join Minnesota Valley NOW in a film screening and lively discussion of this compelling film.
Sandy Meyer
Chanhassen