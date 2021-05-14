It’s official. The expansion of U.S. Highway 212 from two lanes to four lanes between Carver and Cologne kicked off on May 4 with a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate this long-awaited and much-needed safety and mobility improvement.
On behalf of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition, I would like to thank all of the local elected officials and advocates who have worked diligently over many years to help to make this project possible.
U.S. Highway 212 is the major connection for 65 major freight generators, serving travelers from 74 of 87 counties and is recognized as an important lifeline by local governments and businesses all along the corridor — out to the South Dakota border. We have all heard too many stories about friends and family members being killed or injured in crashes along the two-lane segments of Highway 212.
The project on Highway 212 will update the 4.5 miles of obsolete two-lane roadway to a four-lane expressway, construct Reduced Conflict Intersections, provide agricultural equipment accommodations, create 10-foot-wide shoulders, provide turn lanes at all public road intersections and build new bridges over Carver Creek. The project should be completed by the end of the summer in 2022, providing a major new public asset for residents and businesses.
I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone who helped to celebrate the start of this critical project to improve Highway 212 including Congressman Tom Emmer, Congressman Dean Phillips, state representatives Jim Nash, Greg Boe and Glenn Gruenhagen, along with Carver County commissioners Tim Lynch and John Fahey.
The support and participation of MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle is greatly appreciated by everyone involved. I’d like to give special thanks to Carver County Public Works Director Lyndon Robjent for all his hard work in getting this project ready for construction.
Carver County continues to enjoy strong growth and development. Thanks to the commitment and leadership of local businesses, community leaders and elected officials at the local, state and federal levels, the infrastructure needed to support that growth will be developed to improve safety and traffic flow.
We’re excited about the start of this project and the realization of the vision for Highway 212 as a modern expressway that serves residents and businesses for the 21st century.
Randy Maluchnik
President
Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition