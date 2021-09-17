I’ve lived in Chanhassen since 2006 and for the first time have been impressed with a state representative who is visible, accessible, and actually represents us.
Kelly Morrison is a practicing physician, our representative for Minnesota District 33B, and one of us — a working member of our community.
Most important for us is that she is working on things that matter to our district, and greater Minnesota. She has accomplished a lot in a very short time. She’s authored bipartisan bills that have impacted real people in the community, such as continuation of Telehealth access for all Minnesotans, PSYPACT to allow access to mental health care professionals across state lines, Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act, protecting our lakes from invasive species, and funding local infrastructure improvements.
Others have been posturing and playing politics for years, not returning constituents' phone calls, not accessible, refusing to hold town halls or address citizens’ concerns.
Kelly Morrison is responsive and bringing practical solutions to complex problems. She also does not take money from PAC’s and lobbyists.
Since first being elected, she has made it a priority to hold frequent public town halls across the district. She’s in the community, working to make it a better place for all of us. That’s what we need more of in Minnesota.
Thank you, Kelly Morrison!
Laura Kaplan
Chanhassen