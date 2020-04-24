It has been 50 years since the first Earth Day.
I remember as a high school student taking photos of billowing smokestacks. The obvious pollution is gone, but the invisible load of carbon in the atmosphere has never been higher.
If we do not take action soon we could face irreversible damage to our world.
“Climate Change: The Facts” will be shown on TPT Life at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26. David Attenborough will document a fact-driven account of where we are headed.
Tackling climate change will be an enormous challenge, but just like tackling the invisible COVID-19, it is something we must do.
Sally Johnson
Chanhassen