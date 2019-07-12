I am writing regarding Bob Perschmann's letter to the editor in the July 4 Herald ("Power from manipulated fear)."
His began, "President Donald Trump is the most dangerous man in the world," and followed, "The Democratic Party should initiate impeachment at once."
Two points for consideration:
1. "The most dangerous man in the world"? Seriously? Too many, such as Mr. Perschmann, are apparently so poisoned with hatred towards the POTUS and the fact Hillary Clinton lost, they cannot see the forest for the trees. "The most dangerous man in the world"? I understand Perschmann seems to hate him, and that this even carries over to those that do not reject Trump (as he has stated in previous letters). Very sad commentary indeed. Can we not honestly debate issues, rather than express a hatred/prejudice that totally rejects another solely because they may have another opinion/idea/proposal/background?
I dare say, the POTUS is not even a dangerous man in this crazy world full of too much hatred, and to say he is, is merely a political talking point. The POTUS is dealing with all kinds of "evil" regimes around the world head-on and making great progress. At home, he enjoys great successes as well. Even many of my close strong Democrat friends recognize this. One can dislike the person and his policies, yet can't the focus be on debating issues to come up with best end result(s) forward ... compromise?
The "most dangerous" in our world are Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Hassan Rouhani in Iran, Kim Jong-un in North Korea — the terrorist leaders, and the list goes on.
2. If POTUS is "the most dangerous man in the world" (which I totally do not agree with), if this would be true, then Congress (the People's representatives) should impeach, not a dramatically slanted/partisan left part of the Democratic Party that is proving more and more that it has only one obvious agenda ... to hate, discredit and destroy the POTUS.
Let's return to common sense and civility.
Bob Bliss
Chaska