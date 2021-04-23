After reading the letter “Democracy’s shining beacon," (April 8) which accused Republicans of a “big lie," many people feel the 2020 election was flawed. They found it hard to have the results certified.
I would like to tell your readers of my wife’s and my experience in voting at the Carver County Government Center in Chaska last November.
A few weeks before Election Day my wife and I both received an unsolicited “mail-in ballot” in the Post. The next day we received another two (one each). Two or three days later we received an official form from the state of Minnesota to request an official mail-in ballot.
Were the first four we received illegal? We could in theory mail in six ballots! Would they have all been counted?
These peculiar events and the COVID social distancing, mask and glove suggestion/regulations, led us to lose faith that the polls would be open long enough to accommodate social distancing, etc. So we decided to do in-person early voting.
My wife and I spent 3.5 hours in the Minnesota November cold to vote early. Many people just gave up.
There were two lines, one for people who possessed a mail-in ballot and one for people who did not. Signs were posted telling you the approximate wait times. One every hour.
The problem was that both lines came to the one and only desk set up to check your driver’s license for proof of ID. If they had set up three desks the wait would only have been one hour or less. This was a bottleneck that should have been resolved after the first day; it went on for weeks.
The wait time signs were the only attempts at a solution. Was it intentional to suppress voting? I think just lack of planning resulted in people giving up. Did they ever get the chance to vote?
In many states (including Minnesota) people that stayed home and just mailed in a ballot did not have to show any proof of ID that was verified. This experience is the reason that for the first time in 40-plus years of voting that I have no faith in the integrity of the election process.
We need good voting laws like that of Georgia throughout the country, which are enforced, to restore confidence in the election process!
Jonathan Dimino
Chanhassen