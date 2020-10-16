As a resident since 1997, a member of the Chanhassen Environmental Commission, an educator, community volunteer and the proud mother of three, I filed for a seat on our City Council with a pledge to listen to the needs of our city with “the ear of my heart.”
Chanhassen has been ranked consistently as having a high quality of life, despite the fact that we have no municipal pool, no public ice arena, and no easily accessible community center; amenities that other nearby cities have. Of course, we all owe a debt of gratitude to those leaders, both past and present, who have worked hard to create our neighborhoods, parks and programs and have made difficult decisions to help grow our community. But as we make plans for our future, we must move mindfully to create more jobs, more housing and more community.
We must plan our future in a way that creates not only a more beautiful, but a more accessible place to live, with streets that are safe for everyone to travel, whether that is by foot, bike or car and infrastructure that allows all of us to work from home, students included. We must face the tough challenge of balancing what needs to be done now with what needs to be tackled later. We must not be afraid to ask the hard questions and hear the sometimes unpleasant answers.
I am running a campaign to bring people together for a more beautiful place to live. Chanhassen and her lovely lakes, woods, creeks and wetlands have served our community well, and we must work to keep her healthy. I will prioritize active living for all four seasons, clean water in our lakes, great parks and trails and a thriving local economy.
I know that our residents and our local businesses will need steady and committed leadership to guide us through these uncertain times. I also believe that this community will rise up with a shared sense of mission — to create, foster and preserve this community for life. We must continue to patronize and support our local businesses, creatively approach a multitude of decisions and be ever ready to help neighbors in need.
Please visit my website at www.lucyrehm.com to learn more about me, my background and my vision for Chanhassen. I sincerely hope to earn both your vote and your trust.
Lucy Rehm
Chanhassen