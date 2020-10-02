I have had the privilege to be represented by Chanhassen Councilor Julia Coleman and to experience firsthand the level of accessibility and transparency she provides for her constituents.
Prior to COVID-19 restricting this ability, Julia held monthly open office hours for her constituents at a local coffee shop and has promised to continue this practice when elected to the Minnesota State Senate. She publishes these opportunities in the local paper and on her social media pages, giving residents the ability to come speak their minds in a casual setting.
To this day, she has answered every phone call and email that I have had a request of her. She frequently visits residents to see the issues they are facing and hear their stories up close and personal.
To give you an example of her dedication, during one visit to a resident Coleman was stung by a number of bees while nine months pregnant; she stayed until the resident had spoken their piece, before departing to tend to her bee stings.
She states she is running with a servant’s heart — and I have seen her put those words into action.
I look forward to her putting those words into action as our next state senator — and encourage my Carver County neighbors to join me in electing a leader with a servant’s heart — Julia Coleman.
Cole Kelly
Chanhassen