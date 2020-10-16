I have worked closely over the past 10 years with Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik and Marty Walsh, director of Carver County Parks, to expand our network of trails throughout Carver County.
Citizens continually rate trails as one of the most wanted amenities in our communities. Randy has been strong in his support of this effort and an effective voice to help get funding for the trails.
He has strong contacts with the Met Council, the DNR and the Hennepin County Regional Rail Authority, all of which have helped us move Carver County’s trail plan forward.
I strongly support Randy because of his constructive thinking and his ability to get things done.
Editor's note: The author is chair of the Eastern Carver County Linking Trail Committee; and Commissioner, District B, Metropolitan Council Parks and Open Spaces Committee.
Robert J. Moeller
Chaska