A three-season porch in the middle of winter … that’s where my American dream started.
My senior year of high school and my freshman year of college I lived on a tiny, drafty porch. I remember spending winter nights under a heated blanket huddled next to a space heater, able to see my breath when I exhaled.
Each icy breath was filled with determination. “I will get out of here,” I promised myself. And I did.
I worked two, sometimes three jobs. I interned in the State Senate. I served on every board and in every volunteer group that would take me. I studied hard, sometimes taking 22 credits a semester in order to save money and fought until I could afford my own apartment near campus.
I graduated from the U of M with a resume stocked full of leadership experience, skin thickened from fighting my way out of abysmal situations, and a heart softened by connecting with those faring far worse than I ever had.
I think back to my days on the porch with gratitude. I know that I wouldn’t have my home, my husband, my son, my job, or my place on city council if I had not learned how to fight for my American dream.
If the Republican Party does not seriously start reaching out to and engaging younger voters, we are at dire risk of losing the American dream we hold so dear. There are some in this country who want to radically change what the American dream is and are willing to rob us of our freedom to manifest the dreams of our choosing.
With Carver County beginning to fade from red to blue, it is on all of us to choose a candidate willing to fight tirelessly for our American dream. I am ready for this fight.
When I ran for city council, I showed Republican messages can still win big in the suburbs, and I will do it again if you give me the chance. I will work sunup until sundown to connect with voters and spread the merits of our principles.
When I get to the Capitol, I will continue to fight the radical agenda of those wishing to rob us of our capacities to create our own destinies. I will show them that the American Dream is still alive in Carver County and I will fight to keep it that way.
Will you join me in this fight?
Please vote for me on Aug. 11 in the Republican Primary.
We need you to win.
Julia Coleman
Chanhassen councilor and Minnesota State Senate candidate
Chanhassen