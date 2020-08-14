Mike Webb calls the Carver County Board of Commissioners dinosaurs ("Not the choice anymore," July 16).
If the board member that Webb was referencing is the commissioner serving the least amount of time, then by extension, all other longer-serving board members are definitely dinosaurs.
Also, for the uninformed, all board members receive the same salary and benefits. The chairman receives a $715 expense allowance per month and the others receive an amount with a range down to $615 per month. The annual salary for all board members is $72,294.
Are you getting your money's worth based on how much time and effort certain members put forth?
Also, for those who will not listen, the County Board is supposed to be non-partisan and not use political labels. People tend to know a board member's place on the political spectrum.
However, it's after the election that you will know the elected person's passion for the job other than getting a nice paycheck.
John Siegfried
Former County Board Chair and member