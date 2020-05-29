Dean Phillips will soon be campaigning in earnest to be re-elected to Congress from Minnesota’s Third Congressional District. He’ll again portray himself as a moderate, “Minnesota nice” kind of congressman.
But as political “moderates” go, Mr. Phillips is either a complete fraud or an empty suit, rubber-stamp congressman owned and operated by far left U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Consider what Mr. Phillips signed on to by obediently voting for Speaker Pelosi’s $3 trillion House Bill 6800, Heroes Act, cooked up in her office without so much as a committee hearing. While more relief is needed, much of this monster bill has nothing to do with COVID-19 disaster relief and job creation. In reality, it has everything to do with implementation of the far left’s big government progressive agenda.
This bill, supported by Mr Phillips includes:
- Hundreds of billions of dollars in bail-out money for states that have been spending irresponsibly and far beyond their means. Tell us Congressman Phillips why Minnesotans’ tax dollars sent to Washington, D.C., should be used for this bailout of other states. Again, this has nothing to do with COVID-19!
- Forgiveness of student loan debt. What does this have to do with COVID-19, Mr Phillips? We’ve all had to pay for our college education up to now, or get scholarships, etc.
- Stimulus payments for illegal aliens. Why pile on even more debt for American taxpayers?
- Constitutionally, elections are a state area of responsibility, but Ms. Pelosi’s bill enables federal intrusion into elections. Federal election control would enable eventual politicization and weaponization of elections, just as the FBI, Dept of Justice, IRS, etc. have already been politicized and weaponized during the last 10 years. This has no place in COVID-19 relief legislation (or anywhere else), Mr. Phillips!
- A requirement that cannabis companies “must have access” to financial institutions. Tell us what this has to do with Covid 19, Mr. Phillips. (You can’t!)
- Release of many federal prisoners, What about our safety, Congressman?
In addition to his vote for this $3 trillion dollar monstrosity, Mr. Phillips also obediently voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year on the basis of very subjective hearsay evidence — never validated — involving a phone call with a foreign leader. Also, I must ask Mr. Phillips if he is still OK with the now well-documented lies coming from Rep. Adam Schiff for three years regarding alleged Trump-Russia collusion.
Congressman, we need to re-open the private sector now, and allow each American to take personal responsibility for his/her health decisions. Only in the private sector can wealth, good jobs, and the ability to pay for a decent lifestyle exist for all of us. We don’t need yet another $10,000 of debt for every American that will need to be repaid.
Finally. we simply can’t live off the crumbs from Ms. Pelosi’s Washington, which the America-bashing far left wants to use to control all of us — their ultimate long-term objective!
Vince Beaudette
Victoria