Lisa Wagner has served on the School Board for 12 years. She has been instrumental in the impressive performance and results of our school district during that time frame, making her an outstanding candidate for re-election to the Minnetonka School Board.
I’ve worked with Lisa for the last 14 years — first as a member of strategic planning teams for the School District, then as a School Board leader and a community volunteer. Lisa is an analytical and independent-minded board member who focuses on the education of the whole child.
She is skilled in listening to and working with people who may hold vastly different views and finding common ground on which to advocate for children. I saw her bring many disparate views together, allowing the board to move forward with a much stronger vision as a result of the discussions.
Lisa is a champion of innovation in our schools. If Lisa sees a challenge or an opportunity for improvement, she not only voices a concern, but she works collaboratively with the community and staff to find a solution.
Lisa's involvement and knowledge of the district and Minnesota Legislature is unmatched by any other candidate. Board members are responsible for financial decisions, curriculum adoptions, policy decisions, and the district's strategic direction. Lisa has already demonstrated skills in each of these areas.
Lisa is generous with her time, thorough in her research, thoughtful in deliberations, and focused on world-class excellence for all our children. Her experience in the district translates into strategic innovations that impact all students at all levels. She practices continuous improvement in all that she does.
Learn more about Lisa’s leadership experience at www.electlisawagner.com and join me in supporting her. Please vote to re-elect Lisa Wagner for School Board on Nov. 5.
Charlie Kanan
Former School Board Chair
Shorewood