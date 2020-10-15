Derek Gunderson quietly championed what could be a literal life saver for the next Carver County resident in crisis — I could not be more impressed or grateful.
On the sunny Friday morning of July 13, 2018, my son was killed after being forced out of our home and shot by Carver County deputies responding to a 911 mental health call for help. The night before, the Carver County Crisis Center couldn’t send help; the next morning, they arrived too late.
Had a qualified crisis responder been available and on the scene, my son would be alive today and so many Carver County families would not fear calling the police when they, or a loved one, is in the depths of a mental health crisis.
What I could not accomplish through the media, press or through multiple pleas to the County Board of Commissioners, Chanhassen City Council and the sheriff, Derek did!
He skillfully used his platform as chair of the county’s Mental Health Advisory Council, and his ability to lead others to the right conclusion about the need for mental health supports. As a result of Derek’s pursuit and influence there is now a full-time law enforcement crisis responder/therapist who sits inside the sheriff’s office and can be on the scene before things get really bad.
Derek saw the pain in me and the potential for our tragedy to repeat itself. For two years he patiently, yet tenaciously, convinced the commissioners and Sheriff Jason Kamerud to acknowledge the need for change, despite their own vulnerability around the subject.
Derek found a delicate balance between law enforcement and social supports, securing funding over defunding and we are safer because of it. I can’t imagine a better equipped or higher caliber individual for Victoria’s City Council — he has my ringing endorsement.
Derek, on behalf of my family and so many others, thank you and keep going!
Don Amorosi
Victoria