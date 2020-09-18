Recently a DFL candidate for the MN House of Representatives participated in a "rally" in Hugo. John Thompson is running for House District 67A on the east side of St. Paul.
The rally took place in front of the home of Minneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll and his TV newscaster wife. With a microphone and loudspeaker, Thompson accused Kroll of being in the KKK and threatened to burn down the town of Hugo. He also updated the vocabulary of the dozens of neighborhood children who had turned out for the spectacle. And with a bat, he beat a pinata effigy of Kroll's wife.
Tim Walz has endorsed John Thompson. The DFL has not asked that Thompson withdraw from the race. This should come as no surprise as the DFL no longer believes in the rule of law.
DFLer Jacob Frey let Minneapolis burn. DFLer Tim Walz let protestors pull down a statue on the state capitol grounds. A statue that his Lt. Governor Penny Flanagan has been trying to get rid of for years.
The silence of the DFL has enabled the ruination of Minneapolis and St. Paul and now the chaos is spreading to the suburbs. The urban center can keep their riots and their looting. I'm voting to keep Chanhassen peaceful. I'm voting Republican.
Vince Beaudette
Victoria