Ballots are in the mail and being filled out. The presidential race is to define the nature of America. Inclusive or exclusive. I will vote to be inclusive. We the people.
Also important is what will Chanhassen and Carver County be. Who you pick at the local level will shape the future.
I plan to vote for Chanhassen City Council: Lucy Rehm. New to politics, passionate about people and the environment. Raised her family here for the last 23 years. Jerry McDonald. Has worked hard for Chanhassen for many years and he is a steady hand. When he talks, people listen.
Senate District 33: Gretchen Piper. She has worked with people across the political spectrum, she will work across the aisle to move legislation.
House District 33B: Rep. Dr. Kelly Morrison. One of the most productive first-term legislators in recent memory, leader in healthcare and environment.
District 112 School Board: Dontá Hughes, Sean Olsen and Angela Erickson.
While I cannot vote in Senate District 47, I support Addie Miller for Minnesota Senate. She is a Carver County native and one of the most impressive, knowledgeable and qualified candidates I have ever had the privilege of supporting. A respected staffer at the Minnesota House, she is ready to legislate.
For House District 47B Dan Kessler. Strong advocate for people and the environment.
Editor's note: The author is a former Chanhassen councilor, Chanhassen resident since 1980, retired engineer and retired LTC US Army.
Jay Johnson
Chanhassen