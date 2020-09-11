COVID-19 has taken its toll on all of us. However, there is one segment of our society that perhaps is suffering the most, our seniors.
I am the daughter of a 101-year-old veteran who passed in May. He had contacted COVID-19 in his assisted living, was admitted to the veteran’s hospital, and was released with only mild symptoms after his stay.
All of his tests showed he had recovered. However, when he was sent back to his assisted living, the staff was not able to take care of a 101-year-old man who needed some additional attention while undergoing his recovery. Long story short, he tragically passed away, with the diagnosis he was dehydrated, causing his kidneys to fail. I could not be with him to monitor his eating and drinking as I had for many months.
There was no interim place to care for him, and he paid the price. My physician told me there should be a place for seniors to go to whereby they can recover from COVID-19. Sadly, there was not such a place for my dad.
I spoke to Councilwoman Julia Coleman about this, shortly after I lost my dad. Councilwoman Coleman, as many of you may know has a background in healthcare. After speaking with her, she assured me that this would be something she would fight for in the Legislature. She is the only person I spoke with who showed an interest in fighting for our seniors who are going through this.
The voters in Carver County have a chance to send a caring, hard-working, and approachable senator to the Minnesota Legislature. We live in a time of complex medical issues and need someone who is knowledgeable about health care to help us through these difficult times. Councilwoman Coleman is the ideal choice!
Please join me in voting for her in November to send her to the Legislature as our state senator!
Barbara Nilva Nevin
Chanhassen